Free food, crafts & face painting to be offered at ‘Day of the Dead party’

by: Sasha Wilson

Posted: / Updated:

Chase Helms of the Maxey Community Center interviewed on KLBK Bright & Early about their upcoming Day of the Dead Party.

The registration deadline has been extended to Thursday October 31 at noon.

For full details, click the video above.

