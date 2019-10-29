Free food, crafts & face painting to be offered at ‘Day of the Dead party’

Chase Helms of the Maxey Community Center interviewed on KLBK Bright & Early about their upcoming Day of the Dead Party.
The registration deadline has been extended to Thursday October 31 at noon.
For full details, click the video above.
by: Sasha WilsonPosted: / Updated:
Chase Helms of the Maxey Community Center interviewed on KLBK Bright & Early about their upcoming Day of the Dead Party.
The registration deadline has been extended to Thursday October 31 at noon.
For full details, click the video above.