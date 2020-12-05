Free food fridges open in East Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas — One local nonprofit organization adopted two refrigerators to help fight food insecurity.

Danielle East, Director at East Lubbock Art House, said their community refrigerators contain nonperishable food items those in need are welcome to pick from and those who would like to help others can donate. She said the idea came from seeing larger cities in Texas adopt the concept.

“There’s food disparity going on 24/7 all throughout the year, and so it’s just something for people to be able to go and get food,” she said, “The food bank can’t serve everyone so this is just a way for people to be able to give back.”

Victoria Cavazos said she drove almost an hour to donate food she had in her pantry that she thought people might need.

“Personally, I had started crying because it had been a while since I had seen something so positive kind of popping up,” she said “I ‘ve been in situations where this would have been really, really useful.”

East said the community refrigerators run off donations and encourage the community to give.

“Before throwing it away just give it to our refrigerator, somebody is always in need,” she said, “You know, don’t be afraid to take the food too.”

East said monetary donations are also welcome.