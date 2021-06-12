Free HIV/STI testing, COVID-19 vaccine to LGBTQ+ community during weekend Pride celebration

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from the City of Lubbock Health Department:
The City of Lubbock Public Health Department’s Street Outreach Group will offer free HIV and Syphilis testing to members of the local LGBTQ+ community during this weekend’s Pride festivities. Testing is convenient and confidential.
Details:
Saturday, June 12, 2021
4 p.m. – 7 p.m.
806 18th Street
Contacts:
Freddie Harris – 806-928-4255
Rocky Flores – 806-438-8989
The Public Health Department will also offer first and second doses of COVID-19 vaccinations at this event. Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be offered to all individuals ages 18+. Walk-ins and drive-ups are welcome.
**The Pride Parade of Lubbock will start at 6 p.m. on Buddy Holly Avenue between 16th and 18th streets. (Right around the corner from the Health Department.)
