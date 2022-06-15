Leditt Butler, Director of Hub City Street Hoops, interviewed on KLBK Bright & Early about what Hub City Street Hoops is offering Lubbock youth.

Butler founded the free, non-profit basketball club in 2013 with the vision of connecting Lubbock kids to each other and leaders across the city. He wanted to give them networking opportunities, a sense of togetherness and a platform to showcase their talent, while having fun.

The league has grown as city leaders themselves step on the court to cultivate relationships with Lubbock kids, including Lubbock Police, Lubbock Fire Rescue and more.

To get involved in the non-profit, visit their Facebook page, their website, or give Butler a call at 806-451-9081. They welcome any Lubbock organization to form a team, sponsor events, or donate goods such as snacks and drinks for the kids. Boys and girls age 12 to 17 are invited to join. Those who want to donate monetarily can send it to the Cashapp $hubcitystreethoops.

For the full story, click the video above.