Free mammogram offer extended to November, uninsured welcome

LUBBOCK, Texas — University Medical Center is offering free mammograms in November, after running out of space in October in honor of National Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

According to UMC oncologists, while these screenings may not be enjoyable, they can potentially save lives.

“Everyone who comes in has high blood pressure, because no one wants to be here!” said Dr. Katherine Jones, medical oncologist. “However, a mammogram can put your mind at ease, or help us get the treatment you may need before it becomes invasive.”

Chistina Martinez went to UMC for the 9th year in a row to receive her mammogram, to honor her mom’s wishes who died from cancer.

“She would always remind me ‘get your mammogram, it’s so easy,’ and when she died it became that much more important to me,” Hernandez said. “Take your lunch break off, take the day off, just do whatever you need to do if you are a woman over 40.”

UMC is accepting new appointments in the early weeks of November. If you would like to make an appointment you can at 806-775-9012.