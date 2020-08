LUBBOCK, Texas — The plan for a milk giveaway Thursday at 3:00 pm in Lubbock hit a bump in the road. The milk truck suffered a flat tire, according to Catholic Charities of Lubbock.

“We are so very sorry, but we will not have milk available today at 3:00 p.m.,” Catholic Charities said.

“We will still be giving out food bags today [Thursday] for anyone who wants it. We will be doing milk tomorrow, Friday, August 7th at 3:00 p.m.”