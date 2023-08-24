SLATON, Texas — The Slaton Harvey House is set to host “Visions of a West Texas Farmer” the first public exhibit of Steven Chapman’s photography, all are invited to the opening reception on August 26 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. The press release said there is no charge to view the exhibit.

Chapman is a Lorenzo farmer and his photography focuses on capturing wildlife in Yellowhouse Canyon and the surrounding area.

Visitors will also be able to see his work capturing trains, sports and farming portraits on the South Plains.

After the opening, the exhibit will run Monday through Friday from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. from August 28 through October 31.