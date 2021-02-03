Free produce, tastings and nutrition education to be offered at Canyon Lake Market Saturday

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEW RELEASE) — The following is a news release from Amerigroup Texas and the South Plains Food Bank:

WHEN:

This Saturday, Feb. 6, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

WHERE:

Canyon Lake Market, 2700 Marshall Street, Lubbock, TX 79415

Google Maps: https://goo.gl/maps/wjc5Qwh7sHqeEzM27

(Look for the South Plains Food Bank trailer, which will be next to an Amerigroup info table, which will be staffed by representatives who can answer questions.)

WHAT:

The Canyon Lake Market has become a destination where area residents can support local businesses, growers and food truck vendors by purchasing the food and produce they have to offer. However, Amerigroup Texas has teamed up with South Plains Food Bank to make the Canyon Lake Market a destination where area residents can also get support to live better, healthier lives.



Beginning this Saturday, Feb. 6, the Amerigroup-sponsored South Plains Food Bank mobile food pantry will be at the Canyon Lake Market on Saturdays to offer the public an opportunity to shop for produce at no cost. Nutrition counselors will be there to educate guest on how to make healthy food choices, how to prepare nutritious meals and even on how to manage chronic health conditions like diabetes and heart disease by using food as medicine. Tastings will be available to help guests decide which healthy foods they would like to incorporate into their diets, and then guests will be led into the mobile food pantry to shop for produce – at no cost. These opportunities will be available to the public on a first come, first serve basis.



In addition to the free produce, tastings and nutrition education, South Plains Food Bank and Amerigroup will also offer information about how to access resources, such as food vouchers and other supports that have become greatly needed amid the ongoing pandemic.



WHY:

This past September, South Plains Food Bank, in collaboration with Amerigroup Texas, unveiled a new mobile food pantry, which was procured to help combat hunger and food insecurity across 20 of the most rural and underserved communities across the South Plains by delivering fresh, healthy food to those in need. The plan was to mobilize this distribution vehicle and couple it with nutrition education to help individuals/families learn how to cook healthy meals, manage health concerns and reduce health risks associated with poor nutrition. This initiative has been a year in the making, and has experienced several pandemic-related delays. This Saturday, however, the mobile food pantry and its educators will make their maiden appearance at the Canyon Lake Market. It will be the first of many efforts that are expected to make a tremendous impact on health and lives of people across the South Plains, especially for those who are living with chronic diseases, pregnant women, the elderly, low income families, growing children and those who have been adversely impacted by the recent health and economic crisis.

(News release from Amerigroup Texas and the South Plains Food Bank)

EDITOR’S NOTE: This event was previously scheduled for Saturday, January 30. It was rescheduled due to inclement weather for Saturday, February 6.