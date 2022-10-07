LUBBOCK, Texas— A Lubbock man was arrested on Thursday and charged with Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child, according to online jail records.

According to court documents, Lubbock police officers were called to the Covenant Children’s emergency room in June 2021. A girl told police she was sexually assaulted by Chase Hottinger, 42.

Court documents say Hottinger portrayed himself as a driver for a popular rideshare service to the parents of multiple minor females.

According to his arrest warrant, Hottinger provided “hundreds of free rides” to multiple female juveniles along with money, food, alcohol, and drugs including marijuana, cocaine, and ecstasy.

One of the girls said Hottinger’s residence was known as “our chill spot” and would sleep there when she was “really messed up.”

According to the arrest warrant, in June 2021 Hottinger sexually assaulted a 13-year-old girl in his car while she was under the influence of marijuana. The warrant also said he sent a pornography to another minor and asked her to take part in a kiss with another minor female

The warrant said Hottinger had no prior relationship to these minors before meeting them online.

One of the minor females told officers Hottinger instructed her and her friend, both 16 at the time, they “needed to start” paying him for the free rides or they would have to have sex with him.

As of Friday evening, Hottinger remained in the custody of Lubbock County Detention Center on a $300,000 bond.