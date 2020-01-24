Free Sessions: Learn how to resolve a legal dispute!

Gene Valentini, Director of the Office of Dispute Resolution for Lubbock County, interviewed on KLBK Bright & Early about their upcoming sessions.

In collaboration with Legal Aid of NorthWest Texas, the Office of Dispute Resolution for Lubbock County is offering free sessions about the judicial system and procedures for resolving disputes.

In January and February, the Office will provide one-hour sessions where attendees will obtain information about such topics as:

Landlord/tenant issues

Family issues

Workplace issues

Self-representation

Finding forms online

Courthouse filing information

Benefits of mediation and litigation

Other legal information

The information should educate attendees to make better decisions about some of their legal concerns.

Upcoming sessions will be:

Friday, January 31st at 3:00 p.m.

Wednesday, February 5th at 3:30 p.m.

Friday, February 21st at 9:00 a.m.

To attend either of these sessions, please contact the Office of Dispute Resolution one week prior to each session via phone at (806)775-1720 or email odr@lubbockcounty.gov.

(Press release provided by the Office of Dispute Resolution for Lubbock County.)