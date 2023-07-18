LUBBOCK, Texas–Lubbock Compact began organizing an effort to decriminalize low-level, personal use marijuana possession for adults in the City of Lubbock, with a proposed ordinance titled Freedom Act Lubbock.

Local efforts follow similar initiatives that resulted in ordinances being passed recently in other Texas cities like Denton, Killeen, San Marcos, Elgin, and Austin. All of those ordinances were passed by voters after its City Councils voted them down.

Adam Hernandez with the Lubbock Compact foundation said not all cannabis users are the stereotype, they could be your average person.

“When you look at cannabis users overall, I know that the stereotype is of the lazy stoner who doesn’t do anything, but the reality is something quite different,” Hernandez said. “You have lots of professional people, lots of parents, grandparents who are using that for various reasons.”

Hernandez said they see why people may take issue with the ordinance, but there is proof to back up that it has more pros than cons.

“Some people may look at it on its face and say, well, that’s irresponsible, we’re increasing access to this substance that we may or may not like, but the proof is out there that people are using this for various health reasons,” Hernandez said.

Hernandez said advocates mainly want it to be decriminalized for its health benefits.

“I think that a lot of people will vote for it by default because a lot of people are dealing with some of those health issues,” Hernandez said. “We’ve got a lot of veterans in our community, a lot of veterans use cannabis for PTSD symptoms or chronic pain, you also have people that are using it for various mental health things.”

Hernandez said decriminalizing cannabis could also help local law enforcement by allowing them to focus on finding resources for other important things.

“Our city should be using our limited resources wisely, and in our view, it’s more wise to use those resources dealing with serious crimes to keep our communities safe, instead of disrupting the lives of responsible adults who may use marijuana for any number of things that it is known to help with,” Hernandez said.

In 2021, a bill was passed in the house for decreasing the penalties on marijuana, but it never made it to the governor’s desk. Governor Abbott alluded to the possibility of decreasing those penalties in 2022.

“Small possession of marijuana is not the type of violation that we want to stockpile jails with,” Abbott said.

According to a poll from the Texas Politics project in February 2023, 51% of Texans voted they were in favor of making marijuana laws less strict.

Freedom Act Lubbock will be hosting its official petition kick-off rally at Wagner Park located at 26th Street and Elgin Avenue on Saturday, August 26th from 10:00 am to 1:00 pm.

For more information from Lubbock Compact Foundation on the freedom act, visit Home – Freedom Act Lubbock