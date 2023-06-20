LUBBOCK, Texas – Americans all over celebrated Juneteenth on Monday. It’s a day that commemorates the end of slavery after the Civil War on June 19, 1865. Texas was the first state to make Juneteenth a state holiday in 1980, but, it wasn’t given federal status until 2021 when President Joe Biden signed the Juneteenth National Independence Day Act.

People in the Hub City said these celebrations have grown and improved every year.

“This is a great opportunity for Lubbock as a community to come together and celebrate Juneteenth, which is a celebration of the end of a horrible part of our chapter in this country,” said Cory Powell, co-chair of the Lubbock Juneteenth Celebration.

158 years later, Powell said the holiday commemorates the beginning of a new chapter for our country.

“Juneteenth has been celebrated within the black community for decades, but now you see it expand and you see people of all ethnicities and backgrounds come to learn about it, and come to see what’s really going on,” Powell said. “It’s something that is to be celebrated. It’s not restricted to one ethnicity, it’s for everyone. Freedom is universal, and it should be universal.”

Powell and D’Juana McPherson put together Rise Up Weekend which was jampacked with Juneteenth festivities for the Hub City. From a parade to a pageant to a gospel concert, the community came out to celebrate. The weekend ended with a bang Monday night for the Freedom Celebration at Mae Simmons Park.

“For people who don’t look like you, it gives the community a chance to come together and celebrate with food, fun and fellowship,” McPherson said.

McPherson said the hundreds of people who came out to celebrate show her that we’ve come a long way as a country in our history.

“It means everything for the community to come out and celebrate everything that has happened to us as a race,” McPherson said.

Powell said this year’s celebration was a huge success. He said it’s only when we as Americans come together that we can rise above hatred.

“With all that has been happening politically and culturally, the divisiveness, this is really an opportunity for us to come together and see that we have more in common than we do unalike,” Powell said. “It’s really exciting to see us come together and celebrate the resiliency of the human spirit.”

For more information, visit the Lubbock Juneteenth website.