Freedom Parade and other activities to be held in Plainview

The Red, White & Moo Freedom Parade & Milk Fest, along with various other activities, will be held on Thursday, July 4th at the Courthouse Lawn in downtown Plainview.

Activities will begin with the Red, White & Moo Freedom Parade at 10:00 a.m. The parade will begin at the new City Hall (formerly downtown Centennial Bank – 201 W. 6th St.), head north on Austin street, turn right at 9th street going past the library and City Hall and head south on Broadway, ending at the corner of 6th and Austin (map included).

The theme for this year’s parade is Red, White, Moo and Freedom. Prizes will be given for the Best Decorated Entry and People’s Choice Award. Parade watchers will take a photo of their favorite entry and post it on the Red, White & Moo Facebook page (www.facebook.com/Red, White and MOO Milk Fest). People will be able to vote until midnight July 4th. The winners will be announced on the Red, White & Moo Facebook page at noon on Friday, July 5th.

“The parade continues to grow,” said Tori Huddleston, organizer. “We are anticipating even more people this year and invite you to join us.”

Main Street will be coordinating the parade and participants are still welcome. For more information or to pick up an entry form, contact Tori Huddleston at 806.293.4000 or thuddleston@plainviewtx.org

Following the parade, the Red, White & Moo Milk Fest will be held on the Courthouse lawn from 10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Activities will include music by RUDC, bouncyhouses, mobile dairy classroom, petting zoo, dairy tours and of course, free ice cream, milk and cheese.

Organized by the Red, White & Moo Committee, the Festival has been held for more than eight years and is celebrated across the country in June for National Dairy Month.

“We wanted to incorporate more organizations and help celebrate America’s birthday,” said Bernadette Mulliken, committee member and local dairy owner. “We as local dairies chose to celebrate closer to the 4th – giving us an opportunity to say thank you to the people of Hale County as well as educate the public about what we do and the products we offer.”

Local dairies also support the efforts of Plainview’s SnackPak 4Kids with the 5th Annual Snack Pak 4Kids golf tournament scheduled for Wednesday, July 3rd. The tournament will raise money to support the organization. Beginning at Noon (12:00 p.m., anyone interested in participating in the tourney may contact Joyce Sinor at jsinor@legacyfarmslp.com or call 806-288-1552 ext. 6.

Along with local dairies, Dairy Max and Southwest Dairy Farmers support the efforts of Red, White & Moo.

Following the festival, the west side of the Courthouse (Ash Street) will be set up with food trucks for an outside picnic.

For more information, contact the Main Street Office at 293-4000 or 296-1119 or visit our Facebook page – https://www.facebook.com/redwhitemoomilkfest.