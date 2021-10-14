Freeze watch issued, plus hazardous outlook for frost or light freeze

LUBBOCK, Texas — A freeze watch was issued for portions of the South Plains while Lubbock and other counties were given a hazardous weather outlook for frost or a light freeze.

The National Weather Service in Lubbock issued the freeze watch Thursday afternoon for Bailey, Lamb, Castro and Parmer counties. It will be effective from late Friday night through Saturday morning.

“Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, [and] other sensitive vegetation,” NWS said. The cold could “possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.”

“Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold,” NWS said.

NWS also said, “A frost or light freeze is forecast to occur across the extreme southwestern Texas Panhandle and northern South Plains early Saturday morning.”

The hazardous outlook for a light freeze included Lubbock, Parmer, Castro, Swisher, Briscoe, Hall, Childress, Bailey, Lamb, Hale, Floyd, Motley, Cottle, Cochran, Hockley, Crosby, Dickens, King, Yoakum, Terry, Lynn, Garza, Kent and Stonewall counties.