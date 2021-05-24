Frendship elementary student wins national art competition

LUBBOCK, Texas — Friendship’s elementary student, Hudson Kinnenkugel, has already won film awards in the second grade for his creativity and uplifting message.

The national PTA reflection program is hosted every year to inspire students of all ages to participate in an art competition. This year’s prompt was “I matter because..”

The program is separated into five categories for students to participate in, including dance, film production, literature, music composition, photography, and visual arts.

“Even though you’re small, doesn’t mean you can just do small things,” said Hudson.

Hudson’s film, ‘I Matter Because I Can Do Big Things’ was submitted to two sections of the program, both film production and literature. He won in both categories for his theme.

Hudson’s mother, Jordan Kinnenkugel, said the art program gave Hudson an essential outlet he needed.

“We just know that if he takes a hard fall, he breaks a lot easier than what most kids do,” said Jordan.

Hudson has a rare condition that affects his bones.

“He’s had several severe fractures growing up, and it has kind of limited him on what activities,” said Jordan. “He’s quite a bit smaller than most kids his age and has some respiratory issues that go with all that.”

Hudson said he didn’t expect how well his film would do in the competition. He just wanted to say what he felt was important to share with others.

“I didn’t realize it was going to affect so many people, but I did think it was a really cool project,” said Hudson.