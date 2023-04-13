LUBBOCK, Texas – A teacher from Frenship and one from Lorenzo were selected as the top two recipients of the Lubbock Christian University Award for Excellence in Teaching on Tuesday, according to a press release. Seven educators in Lubbock and South Plains were among the list of finalists.

Trey Ogletree, of Frenship ISD and Sandy Carr, of Lorenzo ISD were awarded $1,000 at a reception on LCU’s campus. All nominees received $100 and an engraved brass teacher handbell.

Teachers are nominated by their superintendents and are asked to respond to reflective questions, the press release said. Criteria including student performance and knowledge of subject matter are considered.

According to LCU, “remarkable educators” are recognized for “their diligent efforts in educating tomorrow’s generations and as encouragement for the tangible impact they make through the long hours and dedicated commitment to their students.”

2023 Distinguished Educators of Lubbock County and LCU Award for Excellence in Teaching Finalists were:

Sandy Carr, Lorenzo ISD, 7th-12th Life Skills

Carlos Cortez, Abernathy ISD, 9th-12 math

Melissa Grimes, Roosevelt ISD, 8th grade history

Randa Hughes, Lubbock ISD, Kindergarten

Trey Ogletree, Frenship ISD, 6th grade math

Heather Tressler, Lubbock-Cooper ISD, 6th-8th RLA Resource

Becky Woodell, Idalou ISD, 1st-12th Dyslexia Therapist/5th-6th G/T

Through the LCU School of Education’s partnership with The Knowledge Center, Inc., distinguished educators from Lubbock County are recognized annually.

LCU said world events in recent years have made the need to appreciate and encourage teachers even more evident.

