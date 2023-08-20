WOLFFORTH, Texas — Frenship ISD publicly announced Andrew Correll as the new High School Head Boys Golf Coach on Friday.

“Correll joins Frenship with 27 years in education under his belt and an impressive coaching career that includes nine state championships,” Frenship said.

“Correll’s winning history includes four state golf championships with two individual state golf champions, three state champion hurdlers, a 3A girls basketball state title, and a 3A football state championship as well,” Frenship said.

He was also previously honored 2013 Panhandle Plains Head Golf Coach of the Year, and the 2018 National Football Foundation Assistant Coach of the Year by the Texas Tech Chapter.

Correll came to Frenship from Andrews High School where he was the Head Girls Golf Coach. He led the Lady Mustangs to their 18th State Championship this year.

Corrrell takes over from Coach Dan McDonald who retired from Frenship after 40-years in education.