Frenship bond, almost $300 million, approved by local voters

LUBBBOCK, Texas — Frenship ISD voters on Tuesday approved a $299.7 million bond in the November 3 election. The final unofficial results were 59 percent in favor and 41 percent against.

The voter approved-bond includes plans for:

  • Construction of a second high school
  • Construction of a fourth middle school
  • Construction of a ninth elementary school
  • Renovations and updates to the current Frenship High School
  • Repurpose the Ninth Grade Center to serve as the Frenship Middle School
  • Repurpose Frenship Middle School to serve as space for professional development and administrative offices
  • Safety and security upgrades across the District

Proposed Timeline

  • Fall 2023 – New middle school opens
  • Fall 2024 – Repurpose Ninth Grade Center to Frenship Middle School
  • Fall 2024 – New high school opens
  • Fall 2024 – Begin renovations to Frenship High School
  • Fall 2025 – New elementary school opens

