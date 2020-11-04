Frenship bond, almost $300 million, approved by local voters

LUBBBOCK, Texas — Frenship ISD voters on Tuesday approved a $299.7 million bond in the November 3 election. The final unofficial results were 59 percent in favor and 41 percent against.
The voter approved-bond includes plans for:
- Construction of a second high school
- Construction of a fourth middle school
- Construction of a ninth elementary school
- Renovations and updates to the current Frenship High School
- Repurpose the Ninth Grade Center to serve as the Frenship Middle School
- Repurpose Frenship Middle School to serve as space for professional development and administrative offices
- Safety and security upgrades across the District
Proposed Timeline
- Fall 2023 – New middle school opens
- Fall 2024 – Repurpose Ninth Grade Center to Frenship Middle School
- Fall 2024 – New high school opens
- Fall 2024 – Begin renovations to Frenship High School
- Fall 2025 – New elementary school opens