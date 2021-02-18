Frenship cancels class for Friday, February 19

LUBBOCK, Texas — Frenship ISD canceled class for Friday, as did Lubbock ISD and Lubbock-Cooper.

The following is a statement from Frenship ISD:

We understand this extreme weather continues to put a strain on energy sources across the state and here locally. Due to the dangerously cold temperatures and to help our energy providers, Frenship will once again cancel all classes for Friday, February 19. This means there will be no Face-to-Face or Virtual Learning tomorrow. Campus and central office staff will continue to work from home.

Please stay safe, bundle up, and be careful if you have to get out!