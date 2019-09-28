Frenship High School band students win Grand Champion Award

WOLFFORTH, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – The following is a news release from Frenship ISD:

The Frenship High School Band Auxiliary Units are once again the overall Grand Champions after the West Texas Auxiliary Championship this past Saturday. This marks the 21st consecutive Grand Champion win for the Tigers.

The WTAC was held at Coronado High School with schools from across West Texas taking part in competitions featuring percussionists, twirlers, drum majors and color guard members.

At the end of the day-long competitions, Frenship High School’s auxiliary units brought home more than a dozen awards including individual, ensemble, overall unit honors and the title of Grand Champion.

“It is a day of great performances from individual members of the auxiliary units, and their chance to show off those difficult skills and routines they have been perfecting this summer,” said Tom SoRelle, Frenship High School Band Director. “Members of the color guard, twirling line, drum majors and percussion led the way for this historic victory.”

The following Frenship winners include:

• Drum Major Ensemble – 1st Division – Kenzie Greenlee, Taylor Moers, Elijah Jolley, Chloe Smith

• Drum Major Solo – 1st Divisions – Taylor Moers, Elijah Jolley, Chloe Smith, Kenzie Greenlee

• Outstanding Drum Major – Elijah Jolley

• Outstanding Percussion Solo – Matthew Sedberry

• Twirling Solo – 1st Division – Taylor Tubbs

• Outstanding Twirling Solo – Taylor Tubbs

• Color Guard Solo– 1st Division – Kyra Stevens, Kayla Hoover, Laiken Turner, Dania Erwin

• Color Guard Ensemble – 1st Division- Kadence Kermicle, Katie Zint

• Outstanding Color Guard Solo – Laiken Turner

• Outstanding Class 6A Color Guard

• Outstanding Class 6A Drum Line

• Outstanding Large School Drum Line

• Outstanding Class 6A Twirling Line

• Outstanding Large School Twirling Line

• Grand Champion Award

