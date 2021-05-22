Frenship High School graduate named recipient of Hispanic Christian Leadership Scholarship

PLAINVIEW, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from Wayland Baptist University:

Rosa Ramirez was welcomed to Wayland Baptist University on Wednesday as the 2021 third recipient of the Hispanic Christian Leadership Scholarship. Based on academic standing and leadership in the church, the scholarship is designed to recognize an outstanding Hispanic student each year, offering full tuition, room and board throughout their undergraduate degree.

A graduate of Frenship High School, Ramirez is the daughter of Celie and Robby Ramirez. She is from Lubbock and attends Community Heights Church where she is a member of the worship team, helps with the children’s ministry and teaches Bible study for youth.

Rev. Tiny Dominguez, pastor of Community Heights, recommended Rosa for the scholarship.

“Rosa has been an active member since [the family] moved here from Fort Worth, even as a child,” Dominguez said. “She has been a leader in our youth group and music ministry and she excels in her testimony with her academics and the way she works with other students.”

Ramirez is familiar with Wayland and has been interested in the school for years. She has performed on campus with her worship team at Baptist Student Ministry events and she participated in the Kaleo youth leadership program in 2019.

“I’m very excited to go to Wayland, because I have been looking at this school for years now,” Ramirez said. “I really wanted to go to a Christian school and I know going here that I will meet people who are really God-centered and it will help me with my walk with Christ as well.”

Ramirez was on campus enrolling for fall classes. She plans to major in computer science, looking into cyber security as a career, and she wants to join the choir and work with BSM.

