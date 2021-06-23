Frenship High School graduate receives National Merit Texas Tech University Scholarship

(Photo provided by Frenship ISD)

WOLFFORTH, Texas — The Frenship Independent School District announced on Wednesday that one of its 2021 graduates had received the National Merit Texas Tech University Scholarship.

Alejandro Gutierrez Fiol was one of 4,000 students across the nation to be awarded a college-sponsored Merit Scholarship.

The school district announced back in February that Fiol was a finalist for the 2021 National Merit Scholarship Program.

Approximately 7,500 National Merit Scholarships worth more than $30 million were awarded this spring.

    Alejandro Gutierrez Fiol (Photo provided by Frenship ISD)

