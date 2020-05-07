Frenship HS prepares for outdoor graduation

LUBBOCK, Texas – Frenship Independent School District announced it will hold their high school graduation ceremony on June 5 at People’s Bank Stadium in Wolfforth.

“We wanted to make sure that these students get the recognition that they deserved after 13 years of working in education and working through school,” said Greg Hernandez, Frenship High School’s principal.

Hernandez said his year’s ceremony will be a little different when compared to previous ceremonies to minimize person-to-person contact, along with limiting four guests per graduate to adhere to social distancing guidelines.

“I’m just thankful to have a graduation,” said Maci Maddox, a Frenship senior. “Yes it stinks only getting to have four family members come, but hey, it’s better than nothing.”

Some graduating seniors that are joining the military and entering college early won’t be able to participate in the graduation ceremony.

“Because the projected date was on the 22nd of May, some of them of are shipping out the first of June,” said Hernandez. “However, we are still gonna recognize them during the ceremony.”

While known as the first group of students born in the aftermath of 9/11, both Hernandez and Maddox say the class of 2020 is special in it’s own way.

“This class has a lot of perseverance. and faith in all sorts of realms,” said Maddox

“They’ve been very resillient though all of this and have shown a lot of fortitude,” said Hernandez. “I couldn’t be more proud of a group.”

Frenship ISD says the entire graduation ceremony, which will begin at 7:30 p.m., will be streamed online.