Frenship HS student tests positive for COVID-19

WOLFFORTH, Texas — A student at Frenship High School has tested positive for COVID-19, according to an email sent out by Frenship Independent School District on Monday.

According to the email, the student was last on campus Friday, August 21.

The email says that the exposure risk is believed to be low due to Frenship’s mitigation tactics such as mask wearing and enhanced cleaning procedures.

Frenship administrators are in the process of investigating and working with the City of Lubbock Health Department, per the email.