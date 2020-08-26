Frenship HS student tests positive for COVID-19

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Frenship ISD Logo

WOLFFORTH, Texas — A student at Frenship High School has tested positive for COVID-19, according to an email sent out by Frenship Independent School District on Monday.

According to the email, the student was last on campus Friday, August 21.

The email says that the exposure risk is believed to be low due to Frenship’s mitigation tactics such as mask wearing and enhanced cleaning procedures.

Frenship administrators are in the process of investigating and working with the City of Lubbock Health Department, per the email.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

News Highlights

More News Highlights

Don't Miss

Event Calendar