LUBBOCK, Texas — The Frenship Independent School District released a statement after local news media was told that a coach was being “investigated by the school administration for having inappropriate contact with a player.”

The school district confirmed that an anonymous complaint was received on January 26.

“While the District is restricted by law from providing confidential personnel information and the specific details of the anonymous complaint, we want to reassure our Frenship staff, students, and families that we thoroughly investigate any allegation related to the health and safety of our students and staff,” a statement from Frenship ISD said.

Though a name was initially provided to the media, EverythingLubbock.com decided to withhold the name of the coach since charges have yet to be filed.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.