Frenship ISD 5th graders find gun on playground, possibly related to burglary

LUBBOCK, Texas — A handgun was found by a group of fifth grade students on a playground at North Ridge Elementary School early Friday morning, according to a statement by Frenship ISD.

Officers with Frenship ISD and the Lubbock Police Department were nearby and responded to the playground. Based on the initial investigation, the gun was possibly connected to a burglary and was dumped at the playground overnight, according to the statement.

Frenship said the students immediately told teachers about the weapon, which was hidden under a blanket.

“We are proud of the fifth-grade students who immediately alerted teachers of the weapon, and we want to thank the staff and officers for their quick response [to ensure] everyone’s safety,” the statement said.

Frenship said it personally called the parents of the fifth graders who were outside when the handgun was found. Counselors were also on standby to talk to students, if needed.

Read the full statement by Frenship below:

Early this morning, a handgun was located hidden under a blanket outside North Ridge Elementary on the playground.

Frenship ISD and Lubbock Police Department officers were already nearby and responded to the playground. Based on the initial investigation, it appears the gun is possibly connected to a recent burglary and the gun was dumped at the playground overnight.

We are proud of the fifth-grade students who immediately alerted teachers of the weapon, and we want to thank the staff and officers for their quick response to ensured everyone’s safety.

The incident was isolated to the playground, and Frenship ISD has personally called the parents of the fifth graders who were outside when the weapon was discovered. Counselors were also on stand-by throughout the day to talk to students as needed.

Frenship ISD will continue to work closely with the Lubbock Police Department on their investigation into the incident.