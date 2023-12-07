LUBBOCK, Texas — Frenship ISD proudly announced in a press release its Ninth Grade Center Assistant Principal as the 2024 Texas High School Assistant Principal of the Year.

Kelsey Taylor was awarded this achievement by the Texas Association of Secondary School Principals, (TASSP). TASSP recognizes principals and assistant principals from the 20 Texas regions. School administrators are nominated and chosen by their peers within their regions.

“If every Principal in public education had an Assistant Principal like Mrs. Taylor helping them lead their schools, our schools, teachers, and most importantly our students, would undoubtedly be better for it,” said Ninth Grade Center Principal Justin Burrus.

Taylor is a proud 2006 Frenship High School graduate who attended Frenship schools from kindergarten through 12th grade, the press release said.

After earning a Bachelor of Arts in English at Texas Tech University, she began her educational career as a teacher at Frenship. In 2020, Taylor was named the Ninth Grade Center Assistant Principal, and she is currently in her 13th year in education, according to the press release.

“Frenship has been such a formative part of my life from kindergarten to now, and a lot has changed since I was five years old, but one thing remains constant—the people in Frenship ISD are the best around. Whether it be as a student, an English teacher, or an administrator, Frenship Nation has grown me, loved me, and inspired me to be better every day,” said Taylor.

Taylor will be honored during the TASSP Summer Workshop held in Austin and is now in the running for the National Assistant Principal of the Year.