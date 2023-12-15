LUBBOCK, Texas — Frenship students in the Superintendent’s Student Advisory Board and Willow Bend Elementary Student Council teamed up with the Rotary Club of Lubbock and other community partners this week to help fight food insecurity this holiday season.

As part of the Frenship Tiger Bites food program, students, volunteers and donors filled more than 500 backpacks with food that will go home with Frenship students identified as needing a helping hand when school is closed for winter break, according to a press release.

“Some of our students rely on the breakfast and lunch they eat at school. During the two-week break, these food backpacks can go a long way in helping our Frenship families. It’s a little bit of hope wrapped in a backpack,” said Dr. Michelle McCord, Frenship ISD Superintendent.

This year, the Rotary Club of Lubbock secured food, backpacks and monetary donations from nearly 20 local organizations and businesses.

“My favorite part is just the ability to give back to the community in such an amazing way and especially help kids across our district who are less fortunate,” said Frenship High School senior Andrew Narvais. “It’s a great way to give back this Christmas season.”