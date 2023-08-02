LUBBOCK, Texas — On Wednesday, Frenship ISD said it was excited to announce the district’s first Assistant Superintendent of Secondary Education, Layne Sheets.

Frenship Independent School District is excited to announce Layne Sheets has been selected to serve as the district’s first Assistant Superintendent of Secondary Education.

Sheets joins Frenship with 16 years of experience in education including four years serving as a superintendent.

Sheets has worked in multiple school districts across the South Plains in a wide variety of roles and departments including special education teacher, ag teacher, coach, principal, and most recently Superintendent of Dawson County ISD from 2019-2021 and Superintendent of Jayton-Girard ISD from 2021-2023.

“We are so excited to welcome Mr. Sheets to the Frenship family. His work experience is impressive, and he brings a wealth of knowledge in many different subjects and departments,” said Dr. Michelle McCord, Superintendent of Frenship ISD.

“His experience in leading two different districts will be a huge benefit in this new role as we continue to grow and add more campuses.”

This newly created position will focus on coordinating and overseeing Frenship’s seven secondary campuses including the high school, alternative school, ninth grade center, and four middle schools. He will also be instrumental in helping the district open its second high school in 2025.

In addition to ensuring all secondary campuses are operating at the high standard of excellence Frenship is known for, Sheets will also supervise the district’s growing Fine Arts and Agricultural programs.

“My family and I are looking forward to serving and being a part of the Frenship ISD family. Everyone has been so welcoming to us since we moved here,” said Sheets. “We are very blessed to be here and look forward to being a part of such a great district.”

Sheets is a Muleshoe native and attended Abilene Christian University and Texas Tech University.

He and his wife Hayley have four young children including two who will be Frenship Tigers next year at Legacy Elementary.

