LUBBOCK, Texas– The Frenship Independent School District announced the name of its newest campus as Alcove Trails Middle School in a press release on Friday..

According to the press release, the new campus is slated to open in August 2023.

“The opening of Alcove Trails Middle School in August of 2023 will impact attendance boundaries for all Frenship middle school campuses,” the press release said.

