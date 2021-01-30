Frenship ISD announces new Director of Communications and Community Engagement

WOLFFORTH, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from Frenship ISD:

Frenship Independent School District is proud to announce Tiffany Taylor has been selected to serve as the new Director of Communications and Community Engagement. Taylor joined the Frenship family in July of 2019 and previously served as the District’s first Media Relations Coordinator.

A proven leader in the communications field, Taylor brings 12 years of professional experience and a wealth of knowledge to Frenship’s Communications Department.

Tiffany Taylor

(Photo provided by FISD)

In her new role as director, Taylor will continue to build connections and facilitate the flow of information between Frenship, local media partners, and Frenship families. In addition to leading the Communications Department, Taylor will also serve the Frenship Foundation for Leadership, a non-profit organization dedicated to enriching education through student scholarships and teacher grants.

“Since 2019, she has been a great addition to our District, and we are confident she is the best fit to take on this new leadership role,” said Dr. Michelle McCord, Frenship ISD Superintendent. “As Frenship continues to grow, her experience, knowledge, and skill sets will be a benefit to the Communications Department and helping us better serve our Frenship families.”

Prior to joining Frenship, Taylor spent nearly three years as the Public Information Officer for the Lubbock Police Department where she worked to improve relationships and communication between the department and the community they serve.

Taylor also has a strong communications background as an Emmy-winning journalist who has reported across the South Plains and central Texas. During her time as a reporter, she has traveled across the country and overseas covering stories about the military community and deployments.

“I am excited to serve our Frenship families and community in this new capacity.” said Taylor. “I will continue the momentum from our past directors and will look for innovative ways to engage with our Frenship families and keep our community informed.”

