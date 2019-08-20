Frenship ISD announces pay increase for educators

WOLFFORTH, Texas — On Monday, the Frenship Independent School District board of Trustees unanimously approved a salary increase for all full-time teachers, librarians, nurses and counselors.

See the press release below from Frenship Independent School District:

On Monday, August 19th, the Frenship ISD Board of Trustees unanimously approved the District’s recommendation for salary increases for all full-time teachers, librarians, nurses and counselors.

Salary increases will vary based on years of experience with an overall average increase of 10.5%. The minimum salary increase for employees on the salary schedule is 5.77%. The new Frenship salary for a first-year teacher is now set at $41,000, well above the state average.

The Board’s approval of the new pay schedule follows recent legislative changes to school finance along with the District’s plan to already increase salaries this year.

“An effective educator is a highly skilled professional whose positive impact on the lives of students is immeasurable. We are delighted to increase the compensation of our dedicated staff,” said Dr. Michelle McCord, Frenship ISD Superintendent.

In addition to the increase for teachers, counselors, librarians and nurses, the Board of Trustees also approved a 4.5% pay increase for all other staff including maintenance and custodial staff, Frenship ISD police officers, teaching assistants, clerical staff and administrators.