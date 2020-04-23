Frenship ISD, Aramark to offer meals for all children seven days a week

WOLFFORTH, Texas (Press Release) — The following is a press release from the Frenship Independent School District.

Starting Monday, April 27, Frenship ISD and Aramark will increase the number of meals provided at no cost to children in the community. Families will now be able to pick up breakfast and lunch for all seven days of the week. Meals are available for all children age 18 or younger, and they do not have to be a Frenship student.

With the increase of meals, the pickup days have changed to Mondays and Thursday each week.

On Mondays, each child will receive meals for Monday through Wednesday of that week. On Thursdays, each child will receive meals for Thursday through Sunday of that week.

Pickup Times: Mondays and Thursdays from 12:00 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Six Pick Up Locations:

Frenship Ninth Grade Center – 407 North Dowden Road, Wolfforth, TX

Legacy Elementary – 6424 Kemper Avenue, Lubbock, TX

North Ridge Elementary – 6302 11th Place, Lubbock, TX

Terra Vista Middle School – 1111 Upland Avenue, Lubbock, TX

Westwind Elementary – 6401 43rd Street, Lubbock, TX

Willow Bend Elementary – 8816 13th Street, Lubbock, TX

Since March 23, Frenship and Aramark have proudly served more than 109,000 meals to children in our community.

