WOLFFORTH, Texas — On Thursday, Bennett Elementary School Assistant Principal Kimberly Moore was named Region 17’s Assistant Principal of the Year by the Texas Elementary Principals and Supervisors Association (TEPSA).

According to a press release from the Frenship Independent School District, Moore is going into her 16th year of education, with six of those years served within Frenship ISD.



The school district said the announcement came as a surprise to Moore.

“Complete shock – just complete shock. I was not expecting this. To have my family and all the people I love here, it just meant so much to me,” said Moore in the press release. “I thank everyone from the bottom of my heart. I don’t feel deserving of that, and I just appreciate having the opportunity to serve this district, this campus, the students, teachers, and families. I love them all so much.”

As the Region 17 Assistant Principal of the Year, Moore is now in the running with the other regional recipients for the overall TEPSA Assistant Principal of the Year for Texas.

“I try to work hard to serve this district and my campus well, and to be recognized for that is so meaningful, especially knowing the strong educators we have in this area and region,” said Moore in the press release.

