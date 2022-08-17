The following is a press release from Frenship ISD:

WOLFFORTH, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — On Monday, August 15, the Frenship ISD Board of Trustees unanimously approved a districtwide pay increase for Frenship ISD staff for the 2022-2023 school year. Salary increases vary based on years of experience and position, with an overall average increase of 4% for staff members.



The new Frenship salary for a first-year teacher is now set at $45,500, a $2,475 increase compared to the 2021-2022 school year.



“Our staff members are highly skilled professionals who dedicate their time to serving our students and Frenship families. We value them as employees, and we see the positive impact they have on the lives of our students,” said Dr. Michelle McCord, Frenship ISD Superintendent. “We are thrilled to have this opportunity to increase the compensation of our staff members districtwide.”



In addition to the pay increase approved by the Board of Trustees, in August, all returning Frenship ISD staff members received a one-time $1,000 retention incentive and all staff members new to Frenship ISD this year received a one-time $500 signing incentive.

(Press release from the Frenship Independent School District)