Frenship ISD cancels all classes for Wednesday due to winter weather

LUBBOCK, Texas (Press Release) — The following is a press release from Frenship ISD.

As we continue to see state-wide power outages and the need to conserve energy, along with additional snow fall and worsening roads, Frenship ISD is canceling all classes for Wednesday, February 17. This means there will be no Face-to-Face or Virtual Learning tomorrow. Campus and central office staff will work from home.

Central Office and all campuses will remain closed to help conserve energy.

We are aware the extreme weather and cold temperatures are causing major issues for many of our Frenship families. We encourage you to check on your neighbors and elderly family and friends. Please stay safe and avoid getting out on the roads if possible.

Frenship will continue to closely monitor the weather and work with our local energy companies. We will provide any new updates they become available.