Frenship ISD cancels all UIL girls basketball practices after COVID-19 exposure

LUBBOCK, Texas — Frenship Independent School District cancelled all University Interscholastic League girls basketball practices Wednesday after a player tested positive for COVID-19, according to a letter sent out to parents.

According to the letter, the student was in the Tiger Pit on Wednesday from 9:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m., and all students and coaches who were in direct contact with the student were instructed to self-quarantine for 14 days.

Read the full letter by Frenship ISD below:

Today, Frenship ISD became aware of a student in the summer UIL girls basketball program at Frenship High School who tested positive for COVID-19. The student was in the Tiger Pit on Wednesday, June 24 from 9:15 am to 12:15 pm. All students and coaches who had direct contact with this individual have been contacted and instructed to self-quarantine for 14 days. Because of the exposure and out of an abundance of caution, we are canceling girls UIL basketball practices for the next few weeks. During this time, the Frenship ISD custodial staff will take extra steps to thoroughly sanitize and disinfect the practice area and the equipment.

The confirmation of this positive COVID-19 case does not require additional action or cancellation of our other UIL rehearsals, workouts, or practices at this time. Coaches will continue to communicate sports-specific information directly to participants. Frenship ISD summer UIL programs were purposefully designed to separate students into groups as a social distancing measure to reduce the need to shut down the entire program in the event of a positive COVID-19 case. Decisions regarding cancellations will be made on a case-by-case basis by Frenship ISD administration and the Health Department.