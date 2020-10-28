Frenship ISD cancels classes due to winter weather

WOLFFORTH, Texas (Press Release) — The following is a press release from Frenship ISD.

Due to continued inclement weather and poor driving conditions, all Frenship ISD schools will be closed and all classes will be canceled Wednesday, October 28. There will be no face-to-face or Virtual Learning instruction.

All extracurricular activities scheduled for Wednesday have also been cancelled.

Additional updates or changes will be communicated to parents through a callout and posted to the District’s website at www.Frenship.net and social media pages.