Frenship ISD discusses reopening plans

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Frenship Independent School District launched their plan for reopening schools this August, with registration starting Friday July 24.

Frenship said they plan to offer both online and face-to-face instruction.

Computer devices will be distributed from the students home campuses to those who need them to complete their online instruction. So far Frenship ISD has purchased around 2500 computer devices and hotspots to accommodate those who need computer access.

“If you don’t have a device we can provide you with a device. If you have a device but need an internet connection we will provide that for you,” Frenship ISD Superintendent Michelle McCord said.

Those choosing to enroll in Online instruction will not be allowed to participate in extracurricular activities, and elective courses will be based on enrollment numbers and the Districts ability to staff the classes.

“We are just learning how to be effective at virtual learning and being educators for visual learners and we feel like we need to get really good at offering rigorous academic experience for virtual learners before we stir in extracurriculars,” said McCord.

Attendance is required for online classes, which will be on a structured schedule and will not live instruction. Grading and coursework expectations will be the same for both students enrolling in face to face classes and online courses.

“We are focusing on academics for virtual learners because we haven’t done this before and we cannot have this pandemic and have long term learning problems. We just can’t let that happen,” said McCord.

Frenship will also be increasing sanitation practices and requiring teachers to remove pours materials, decorative rugs, and hard to clean surfaces from all classrooms. Masks will also be required for all students above age 10 and the school will undergo regular cleanings. All costs which have stretched the budget

“It’s a strain on the budget as you can imagine these are expenses we didn’t know we were going to need,” said McCord.

Only those deemed essential visitors will be allowed to campus. Everyone coming to campus — including the students — are required to self-screen and are discouraged from coming to campus if they have symptoms related to COVID-19.

But Frenship officials said they hope to be there for all their students in this new normal.

“This is going to be new for us too, but we are going to move heaven and earth to get you the resources that you need,” said McCord.

Parents enrolling in virtual learning will be required to sign a Virtual Learning Commitment form at least two weeks prior to when registration ends on August 17th.