WOLFFORTH, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from Frenship ISD:

The Frenship Independent School District will hold a public hearing on the annual report including the 2021 Texas Academic Performance Report (TAPR) as required by state law.



The hearing will be held in conjunction with the regularly scheduled Frenship ISD school board meeting

on Monday, February 21, 2022, beginning at 7:00 p.m. in the Casey Administration Building located at

501 7th Street, Wolfforth, TX.

(Press release from the Frenship Independent School District)