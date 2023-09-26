LUBBOCK, Texas – Frenship ISD announced on Tuesday it will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony for its newest campus, Alcove Trails Middle School at 10:00 a.m. at 7510 63rd Street.

The community is invited to join Frenship in celebrating the opening of the new school.

The 160,000-square-foot campus began construction in November of 2021, said Frenship. In the fall of 2021, the Frenship community, staff, students and parents helped name Alcove Trails. The school opened its doors to more than 400 students in August for the 2023-24 school year.

Alcove Trails helped accommodate the rising student enrollment and alleviate crowding throughout the other three Frenship middle schools.

Frenship’s ninth elementary school is scheduled to open in August of 2024 while the second high school will open in August of 2025, said Frenship.