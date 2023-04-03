LUBBOCK, Texas– Frenship ISD announced in a press release Monday it was holding a job fair to hire new employees.

The job fair was scheduled to take place on Saturday, April 15 at the Casey Administration Building from 11:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

According to the press release, there is no pre-registration required and principals and supervisors will be there for on-site interviews.

The press release said positions available are support staff, custodial, maintenance and grounds. Frenship will also have a representative from an alternative certification program for those with bachelor’s degrees who want to become a teacher .