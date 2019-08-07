Frenship ISD increases security measures

LUBBOCK, Texas — Safety is on the mind of many in light of recent shootings, especially with kids getting ready to head back to school.

Frenship ISD Chief of Police Roy Bassett said all the nine police officers working for the district are going through mental peace officer training before the school year.

“Dealing with people with mental health issues is something that police officers deal with on a daily basis,” Bassett said. “And it’s no different in a school setting, so it’s important that the officers are equipped to deal with that.”

Bassett said they are also adding fencing to protect students who go outside when switching classes, and more security cameras.

“That allows us to monitor things without having the man power,” Bassett said. “There’s no way we can be in every hallway all the time.”

Michael Brooks, director of student services, said he will review emergency situations at other schools, and that helps him decide what changes he needs to make for Frenship ISD.

“All of those things will impact the way we do things,” Brooks said. ” I determine what went wrong and how can we adjust our policy, practices or our procedures to make sure account for what may happen.”