Frenship ISD limits curbside meal pickup days to Mondays and Wednesdays

As our community embraces social distancing, along with the City of Lubbock’s Stay at Home order, Frenship is decreasing the number of times a family must travel to pick up curbside meals. Starting Monday, April 6, Frenship’s curbside meal pickup days will be changed to Mondays and Wednesdays only.

The free meals will still be offered to any child age 18 or younger regardless if they are Frenship student. Frenship and Aramark will still provide the same number of meals, but with fewer pickups required.

On Mondays, each child will receive breakfast and lunch for Monday and Tuesday. On Wednesdays, each child will receive breakfast and lunch for Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

Pickup Times: Mondays and Wednesdays from 12:00 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Six Pick Up Locations:

Frenship Ninth Grade Center – 407 North Dowden Road, Wolfforth, TX

Legacy Elementary – 6424 Kemper Avenue, Lubbock, TX

North Ridge Elementary – 6302 11th Place, Lubbock, TX

Terra Vista Middle School – 1111 Upland Avenue, Lubbock, TX

Westwind Elementary – 6401 43rd Street, Lubbock, TX

Willow Bend Elementary – 8816 13th Street, Lubbock, TX

Since March 23, Frenship and Aramark have served more than 30,000 meals to children in the community, and we are committed to continue serving the curbside meals through the school closure.

