Frenship ISD, Lubbock ISD, Lubbock-Cooper ISD release joint statement regarding coronavirus

Today the Lubbock City Council called for an emergency council meeting to issue a Disaster Declaration and approved restrictions prohibiting public gatherings of 200 or more people. This restriction does not apply to school districts. The City of Lubbock also announced there are still no confirmed cases in or around the Lubbock area.

Frenship ISD, Lubbock ISD and Lubbock-Cooper ISD understand the COVID-19 situation is rapidly evolving, and our administrators continue to closely monitor the new developments. All three districts are in contact multiple times a day and are communicating with City of Lubbock officials, local healthcare authorities and state and federal agencies.

Our districts continue to follow the guidance provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) for school districts. Below is a copy a of their school closure guidelines.

