Frenship ISD moves bond election to November 3

This is a news release from the Frenship Independent School District.

WOLFFORTH, TX – During the August 17 school board meeting, the Frenship ISD Board of Trustees approved an order calling for a bond election on November 3, 2020. The bond election was previously scheduled for May but was postponed due to COVID-19.

The continual commercial and residential growth in the District coupled with the postponement to a November election equates to Frenship community members seeing a minimal tax impact for the proposed $299.7 million dollar bond. The overall District tax rate has changed slightly from $1.42 for fiscal year 2019-2020 to $1.4281

for fiscal year 2020-2021. This means the tax impact for the average homeowner is $1.12 each month or less than $14 a year.

“We must remember the pandemic is only temporary. Our community and District continues to grow despite COVID-19, and we have to keep looking ahead to our future needs,” said Dr. Michelle McCord, Frenship ISD Superintendent. ”We remain committed to collaborating with our community to create the best possible learning environment for our students.”

With Frenship designated as one of the fastest-growing school districts in Texas, the District’s current plan includes more than 90% of the proposed bond dedicated to building additional schools and renovating existing facilities to accommodate increased student enrollment. This includes the currently planned addition of a ninth

elementary, fourth middle school, and second high school.

The proposed bond also includes currently planned renovations of existing buildings and district-wide technology and security updates.

For more information on the Frenship ISD bond, the projected tax impact, a timeline for proposed projects, and more, visit www.Frenship.net.

Important voting dates:

• Voter Registration Deadline: October 5, 2020

• Early Voting: October 19 – October 30, 2020

• Election Day: November 3, 2020