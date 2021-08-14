Frenship ISD names new Director of Human Resources

WOLFFORTH, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from Frenship ISD:

Frenship Independent School District is excited to announce Heath Simpson has been selected as the new Director of Human Resources. Simpson takes on the new role with 17 years of experience in education, including eight years as an administrator.



Simpson started his educational career in 2004 and has served in various teaching and coaching roles across schools in the Lubbock and Slaton areas. He joined the Frenship family in 2013 as an Assistant Principal for Frenship High School.



Simpson played a vital role in the successful opening of the Frenship High School Ninth Grade Center in 2017. He has served the last four years as the FHS Ninth Grade Center Principal, helping to shape the culture and growth of the new campus. During that time, he was named the 2018 Region 17 Principal of the Year by the Texas Association of Secondary Principals. “Mr. Simpson will be a welcomed addition to the Human Resources team and will bring his



educational knowledge, district awareness, and enthusiasm for students to the department,” said Rhonda Dillard, Frenship ISD Assistant Superintendent of Human Resources.



While the transition from the campus to the district level is bittersweet, Simpson says he is eager to serve in this new leadership capacity. In his new role, Simpson will help with staffing, retention of employees, overseeing substitute teachers, managing the teacher evaluation process, and training assistant principals.



“I’ve been able to make an impact at the campus level, and now I’m excited for the opportunity to serve all 14 Frenship campuses and work with students and staff across the district,” said Simpson. “I’m blessed to be in this role, and I’m looking forward to learning and growing in this new position.” Simpson and his wife Sara, a Frenship ISD Oak Ridge Elementary teacher, have been married for nearly 19 years. They have three children who are all proud Frenship Tigers.

