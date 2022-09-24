The following is a press release from Frenship ISD:

WOLFFORTH, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — Frenship ISD is excited to announce Rebecca Whipkey has been selected as the new principal of Frenship’s fourth middle school that is scheduled to open in August of 2023. Whipkey takes on the new role with a wealth of knowledge and 23 years of educational experience.

Whipkey joined the Frenship family in 2003 and for nearly 20 years, she has served Frenship students, parents, and staff in various roles including math teacher, basketball and track coach, instructional coach for Frenship staff, and most recently the assistant principal at Frenship Middle School for two years.

“I’m very excited for this opportunity to lead our new middle school. When I first started at Frenship, there was only one middle school, and to see our district grow to where we are now building our fourth middle school, it has been incredible,” said Whipkey. “With that growth comes a lot of responsibility to maintain the high academic standard of excellence. When we open in August of 2023, my commitment to our community is to have a building ready to welcome kids and give them the Frenship education they deserve.”

Over the next year, Whipkey will work on the logistics of opening the fourth middle school including staffing, campus procedures, and ensuring the facility and programs are equitable to Frenship’s existing middle schools.

Part of that process includes gathering parent, staff, and community input on attendance zone changes for the middle schools. Frenship ISD will host three public townhall meetings from October 4-6 to discuss the potential attendance zone considerations and to hear feedback from parents.

The townhalls are open to the public and all three meetings will have the same presentation.

Townhall Meeting Dates and Times:

Tuesday, October 4 at 6:00 p.m.

Heritage Middle School, 6110 73rd St, Lubbock, TX



Wednesday, October 5 at 6:00 p.m.

Terra Vista Middle School, 1111 Upland Ave, Lubbock, TX



Thursday, October 6 at 6:00 p.m.

Frenship Middle School, 500 Main St, Wolfforth, TX

For more information on the progress of Frenship ISD’s Bond 2020 projects and new schools, visit www.Frenship.net.

(Press release from the Frenship Independent School District)