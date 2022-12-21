WOLFFORTH, Texas — On Wednesday, the Frenship Independent School District (FISD) announced the selection of Skylar Roddy as the new principal for Willow Bend Elementary School.

According to a press release from FISD, Roddy is no stranger to the school as she recently served as the school’s interim principal and was also an assistant principal.

“My first thought was overwhelming gratefulness to those who chose me to be the new leader of Willow Bend. I highly value each person who works at Willow Bend and am so excited to continue working alongside them in a new role,” said Roddy in the press release. “I am most looking forward to continuing to build relationships with students, families, and staff and to continue seeing amazing things happen here at Willow Bend. It is a very special place.”

FISD said Roddy has 10 years of experience in education, with five of those within its school district.

She is a Lubbock Christian University graduate, earning both a Bachelors of Science in Secondary Education and a Masters of Education in Educational Leadership.