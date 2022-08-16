WOLFFORTH, Texas — Frenship ISD is hiring four more security personnel this school year, just one new security measure from a summer after the Robb Elementary shooting that Superintendent Michelle McCord said brought a review of her district’s policies.

“What is on the hearts and minds of every parent and every educator is safety and security,” Dr. McCord said. “We understand that parents are entrusting the lives of their children to us. That is coming more into focus. It’s always been a priority, but given the tragedy that has occurred, it’s on everybody’s mind.”

The additional personnel will include two more officers for the Frenship Police Department and two security professionals, who will work with police to monitor buildings for threats and protocol compliance.

Frenship has also employed other security measures for years, including secure vestibules that require badges to access and background checks for every visitor at front desks.

All Frenship ISD exterior and interior doors are also required to be locked, and some exterior windows are coated with ballistic film.

Dr. McCord explained that school safety encompasses multiple aspects in addition to tragedies like mass shootings. The district is asking parents to discuss safety protocols for everyday dangers – from playgrounds, to crosswalks, to severe weather, and to be patient with them as they implement new security measures in the beginning of the school year.

“It may take a little bit of time to gain access. If you want to eat lunch with your child, there may be a line to go through the card-reader process,” Dr. McCord said. “One of the things I would ask parents to do – if we make a mistake, then we want to own up to that and be accountable for it. Rather than post it on social media first, and let everyone else who might do us harm see it also, please pick up the phone and call us. Give us a chance to fix it first.”

Dr. McCord also stressed the importance of balancing security with a welcoming learning environment. She said they strive to preserve parents’ access to their children while hardening school entrances, and that children should not be worried to come to school.

“We’re a learning organization first,” she said. “This is not a prison. We need to tell kids to be prepared, but we don’t want the kids to be afraid.”